A closer look at a glare study will have to wait, Mount Joy Township supervisors decided last week.
Hoping additional inquiry will shed new light, supervisors opted to delay consideration of hiring an expert to focus on a study of potential glare from a proposed industrial-scale solar energy facility.
Supervisors asked township engineer Erik Vranich to seek more details about a firm’s offer to review a study submitted by Brookview Solar 1 in conjunction with its request to place solar panels on properties in the township’s Agricultural Conservation (AC) zoning district.
The Gannett Fleming firm offered a basic review for about $7,500 and an in-depth review for about $21,000, Vranich said.
Supervisors instructed Vranich to find out more about what the two types of studies would include, and whether a basic review’s cost could be applied toward an in-depth one if the former indicated a need for the latter.
Other firms did not respond to inquiries or appeared closely tied to the solar industry, Vranich said.
After Vranich and township Zoning and Code Enforcement Officer Shannon Hare said they lacked professional expertise to evaluate the glare study, supervisors voted in July to spend up to $20,000 to hire a lighting engineer or equivalent professional to do the job.
Supervisors voted Aug. 18 to approve a preliminary plan for the portion of the Brookview proposal in the AC district. Construction cannot move forward until after supervisors approve a final plan.
A judge Sept. 2 upheld the township’s June 2021 denial of a conditional use zoning permit for the portion of the Brookview proposal in the Baltimore Pike Corridor (BPC) zoning district.
Adams County Court of Common Pleas President Judge Michael George ruled the glare study Brookview submitted with the BPC request was not enough to demonstrate a lack of adverse impact.
George rejected the company’s argument that merely submitting a glare analysis, as required by ordinance, was sufficient.
“Brookview’s interpretation would allow the crayon artwork of a first grader, accompanied by the words ‘the glare produced by the Project would not have an adverse impact’ as being sufficient,” he wrote.
Also last week, at the request of supervisors Todd McCauslin and Christine Demas, minutes of the Aug. 18 meeting were amended to clarify that the vote concerning Brookview Solar 1 was conducted by voice.
If a roll call vote had occurred instead of supervisors Chair Bernie Mazer simply calling for all in favor to say aye, McCauslin and Demas said they would have commented on their reasons for abstaining.
Demas and McCauslin were legal parties in opposition to the BPC portion of the solar project but withdrew after being elected last November.
Replace Amish signs?
The supervisors delayed a decision on whether to replace township-owned road signs alerting drivers to the presence of Amish buggies.
Both such signs have been stolen, the first shortly after being installed about a year and a half ago and the second a few days before the meeting, Roadmaster Shane Wise said.
Supervisor Gil Clark expressed doubt about the need for the signs and the wisdom of replacing them if they are likely to be stolen. Other supervisors and audience members said the signs are needed to alert out-of-town drivers using narrow, dark roads.
The supervisors agreed to put off the issue until Wise can look into potential ways of preventing theft.
Signs displaying only words rather than an image of a buggy might be less attractive to thieves, an audience member said.
In other business during the Sept. 15 meeting:
• By a unanimous vote, the supervisors declared a residence at 456 Mud College Road a historic structure as permitted by township ordinance. The house dates to the late 1850s, owner Barbara Steele said. “Thank you for preserving part of Mount Joy,” Mazer said.
• Community Media of South Central PA Chief Executive Officer Raymond Gouker asked the supervisors to consider supporting the organization, which provides coverage via cable television and online of local governmental meetings and other events. Federal law gives municipalities options for supporting public service channels through the franchise fee paid by regular cable TV providers or a transfer of a portion of cable TV bills, he said. The township is in “protracted” negotiations with Comcast and will keep Community Media’s request in mind, Mazer said.
