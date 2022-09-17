State game wardens seized a kangaroo from a Littlestown-area residence earlier this week.
Wardens executed a search warrant Monday, said Pennsylvania Game Commission Southcentral Region Law Enforcement Supervisor Richard Danley Jr.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
State game wardens seized a kangaroo from a Littlestown-area residence earlier this week.
Wardens executed a search warrant Monday, said Pennsylvania Game Commission Southcentral Region Law Enforcement Supervisor Richard Danley Jr.
The juvenile kangaroo was “in good shape. It did not need any treatment and was overall healthy,” said Danley.
No arrest occurred, said Danley, who declined to name the suspect prior to the filing of any charges. Several potential charges, all equivalent to a traffic ticket, were under consideration, he said Friday.
Someone contacted the commission “after viewing a Facebook post for a kangaroo for sale,” according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission-Southcentral Region Facebook page. The post listed a price of $5,000, Danley said.
“State Game Warden Taylor Knash was able to identify the individual that was suspected to be in possession of the kangaroo and obtained collaborating evidence to apply for a search warrant,” according to the game commission Facebook post.
After the suspect allegedly “lied about possessing the kangaroo, the search warrant was executed on the residence where a 6-month-old kangaroo was found wrapped up in a blanket and stashed in a bedroom closet,” according to the commission’s post.
“The kangaroo was seized and taken to a properly licensed facility where it will be cared for,” according to the post.
“In Pennsylvania it is illegal to possess, import or sell exotic wildlife species without the proper permits. These laws are in place to protect the public as well as native wildlife species from the dangers and harm created by improper handling of these exotic species,” according to the post.
The animal is a gray kangaroo, which does not grow as large as the more dangerous red kangaroo, Danley said.
It is “very unusual” for wardens to deal with a kangaroo, he said.
“In our experience, this is certainly a first,” Danley said.
Exotic animal cases tend to involve “big cats,” he said.
Knash obtained the search warrant from a magisterial district judge “after some legwork” that indicated an image on the original social media post allegedly matched the residence in question, Danley said.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.