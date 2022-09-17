Kangaroo seized

State Game Warden Taylor Knash holds a juvenile kangaroo taken from a Littlestown-area residence. (Photo Courtesy State Game Warden Philip Bietsch)

State game wardens seized a kangaroo from a Littlestown-area residence earlier this week.

Wardens executed a search warrant Monday, said Pennsylvania Game Commission Southcentral Region Law Enforcement Supervisor Richard Danley Jr.

 

