As part of a program on Spanish-speaking countries, Upper Adams students designed and built fanciful creatures and created stories about them.

Biglerville Elementary and Upper Adams Intermediate schools each hosted a 10-day residency for ceramic artist Thomas Oakes, who led students through the process of creating an “alebrije.”

 

