As part of a program on Spanish-speaking countries, Upper Adams students designed and built fanciful creatures and created stories about them.
Biglerville Elementary and Upper Adams Intermediate schools each hosted a 10-day residency for ceramic artist Thomas Oakes, who led students through the process of creating an “alebrije.”
The brightly colored Mexican folk art sculptures depict fantastical or mythical creatures, according to a release.
The schools cycle through six different national cultures, focusing on a different one each year. The program coincided with National Hispanic Heritage Month.
Oakes began by offering students insight into different Central American cultures. He “gave presentations of his travels, and then dove into what ‘Alebrijes’ are and where they come from,” according to the release.
Under Oakes’ guidance, students began by making a sketch which they rendered in three dimensions with clay. After the figures were fired in a kiln, students painted them, and worked with their English language arts teacher “to create an in-depth story and history for their Alebrijes. Finally, students created a habitat for their creature based on their writing.”
A final showcase “gallery walk” gave students an opportunity to share their alebrije experience with their families and friends. As visitors moved through the school gyms, students were able to answer questions about their work. Their stories and sketches were also on display.
Oakes was at Biglerville Sept. 8-22, and the intermediate school in Arendtsville Sept. 22 to Oct 6.
Fourth-graders were the core group at Upper Adams Intermediate School (UAIS), meaning they worked with the artist daily. Third-graders were the core group at Biglerville. Students in other grades also worked with Oates, but less intensively.
Oakes teaches and creates through his personal studio, Carlisle Arts Learning Center, and Perry County Council of the Arts.
The Upper Adams schools are able to have the artist in residence program through funding from the Parent Teacher Organizations, Cultural Alliance of York County, and staARTSomething.
The fine arts team at UAIS includes librarian Laura Glassmann, art teacher Emily Seils, physical education teacher Deborah Yargar-Reed, music teacher Ann Gerlitzki, band and instrumental teacher Ben Arnold.
At Biglerville, the team includes art teacher Shawn Heiges, Glassmann, physical education teacher Colleen Gaston, and music teacher Alyssa Carter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.