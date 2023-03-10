Residents or business owners are being sought for an informal committee to advise officials on updating Gettysburg’s zoning ordinance.
The borough’s 2023 budget includes $61,303 to hire a consultant to review and streamline the ordinance for the first time since 2008.
Three or four people are needed for one meeting a month, borough Director of Planning, Zoning, and Code Enforcement Carly Marshall said during a recent council meeting.
Meetings are expected to last about 90 minutes, sometime between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays, she said.
The committee is also expected to include borough staff members and representatives of the borough council and planning commission, Marshall said.
Also during the meeting, council members were unanimous in approving a new agreement with the Gettysburg Garden Club, which provides the plants and containers for the flower baskets that hang from lampposts in various areas of the borough. The club also cultivates planters around Lincoln Square.
There is one significant change in the new arrangement, Borough Manager Charles Gable said.
The club will be billed for the approximate $4,800 cost of borough public works personnel watering the plants, he said. Previously, the borough asked the club to make a deposit and refunded any unexpended dollars at the end of the season.
The work of the club, which also cares for the central area of Lincoln Square, is funded by its greens and plants sales and donations including proceeds from the Adam County Community Foundation’s annual Giving Spree, club President Maryan Daniels said.
