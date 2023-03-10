Residents or business owners are being sought for an informal committee to advise officials on updating Gettysburg’s zoning ordinance.

The borough’s 2023 budget includes $61,303 to hire a consultant to review and streamline the ordinance for the first time since 2008.

 

