DNA in a blood sample led to charges in a nearly year-old burglary case in Berwick Township, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Clayton Lehigh, 27, is accused of entering the Bible Helps Inc. printing shop at 1445 Abbottstown Pike (Pa. Route 194), according to the affidavit filed Tuesday by Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Logan Howell.
Lehigh had a Hanover address, but “his current whereabouts are unknown,” according to the affidavit.
Howell was dispatched Sept. 9 last year to an “active motion alarm,” according to the affidavit.
The trooper saw “a possible fingerprint on the broken window used to enter the building,” and contacted the state police Forensic Services Unit,” which “collected a fingerprint and a swab of blood from the area of the broken window,” according to the affidavit.
On April 13 this year, a state police laboratory issued a report alleging the fingerprint matched Lehigh’s left middle finger, and the blood matched a DNA sample on file for Lehigh in a federal law enforcement database, according to the affidavit.
At the scene, Howell saw a microwave oven under the broken window “with shoe prints on it” and “a foot path in the wet grass leading up to the microwave. The path led approximately 75 yards north of the business to a cut corn field,” according to the affidavit.
Lehigh was charged with one felony count each of burglary and criminal trespass and a summary count of criminal mischief, according to a magisterial docket.
