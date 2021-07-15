Mount Joy Township and Germany Township are splitting the cost of replacing a bridge on Roberts Road over Alloway Creek. Pictured, from left, are: Mount Joy Assistant Roadmaster Shane Wise, Mount Joy Roadmaster John Gormont, and Germany Supervisor Elwood Alvin.
Mount Joy Township and Germany Township are splitting the cost of replacing a bridge on Roberts Road over Alloway Creek. Pictured, from left, are: Mount Joy Assistant Roadmaster Shane Wise, Mount Joy Roadmaster John Gormont, and Germany Supervisor Elwood Alvin.
A crane operator slowly lowered a large concrete box culvert into Alloway Creek Thursday morning. A crew on the ground guided it into place before another one was dropped and secured to the first. By noon, the first steps of a new bridge over Roberts Road and the border of Mount Joy and Germany townships were complete.
The Roberts Road Bridge is one of several bridges being replaced throughout the area, Mount Joy Township Supervisor Chairman John Gormont said. The state declared it structurally deficient several years ago and the townships determined total replacement was a better solution than repair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.