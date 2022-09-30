A proposed system for handling complaints against employees sparked discussion Monday during a Gettysburg Borough Council workshop meeting.
Members reviewed a proposal to establish a reporting policy that would keep elected officials informed about complaints against borough employees and how they are resolved.
Board President Wesley Heyser said he and Vice President Matthew Moon asked the borough’s labor attorney to draft a proposal.
Under the concept, the mayor, who by state law oversees the police department, and police chief would inform the council about complaints concerning officers, while the borough manager would do so for other employees, Heyser said.
Council member Chris Berger said there are rumors the council would like to take over oversight of police, which he said he is “dead-set against.”
Berger said he is confident in Chief Robert Glenny and has seen improvements in the department. Berger said he is “not interested in micromanaging” police.
The proposal is not meant to alter the management and oversight structure, Heyser said.
The goal is to make sure elected officials won’t find out about “severe” events after the fact, he said.
“We need to know why we’re being sued all the time,” Moon said. Several cases filed in recent years have involved the police department.
“Transparency” would protect both employees and the public, Moon said.
Mayor Rita Frealing said she supported the concept of a complaint policy, but asked whether any council policy could legally bind a mayor.
The borough’s attorney, Harold Eastman, said his “gut reaction” was that no policy could intrude on the powers given to the mayor by law.
Borough Manager Charles Gable said he and Glenny, as employees, would be subject to board policy, but the mayor is an elected official rather than an employee.
Glenny questioned the draft policy’s requirement that names of accusers and employees be included, saying there are circumstances under which anonymity is appropriate, such as when juveniles are involved.
He also urged caution in drafting a policy that could “drive reaction” from the police officers’ union.
The policy would need to define terms very precisely, Glenny said. For example, he asked whether an objection to a parking ticket would constitute a complaint.
Having a policy would make sense in terms of contemporary human resources best practices, council member Chad-Alan Carr said.
The council will revisit the matter, Heyser said.
