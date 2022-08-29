For more than 27 years JoAnn Myers has been the face of Carroll Valley Police Department.
The borough thanked her for her service with a retirement dinner Wednesday at the Carroll Commons Park Pavilion.
When people don’t know who to talk to, they want to talk to the cops, Police Chief Richard Hileman II said.
As the police department administrative assistant, Myers has handled every type of complaint and addressed issues raised by the public.
But mostly, she was a caring ear to listen to problems. People left the office knowing that someone took notice and would be working to find a solution, Hileman said.
Myers’ dedication and her effective systems and procedures ensured officers could concentrate on the beat or on an investigation, he said.
Myers was key to the growth of the community’s National Night Out event over the past 15 years, including bringing in helicopters and rescue dogs.
“I learned about services the county offers that I didn’t even know about, thanks to JoAnn,” Hileman said.
Hileman paid tribute to Myers as the one who kept the train of the police department running on schedule and whose “value cannot be overstated to the community,” he said.
The department’s officers and the borough office were wonderful to work with, Myers said.
“It is like a family back there. I love my job,” she said.
Myers was first hired as an assistant to the borough manager. With her legal background, Myers soon saw the police department needed assistance and moved into that role.
In addition to assisting the public, Myers has also been responsible for meticulously keeping track of citations and violations, answering phone calls, transcribing documents, and filing reports.
“I have enjoyed the work a lot,” she said.
State Rep. Dan Moul, R-91, presented Myers a citation of recognition “as the first line of defense.”
Mayor Ron Harris presented her a photo collage of experiences over the years.
As a recreational vehicle club member for many years, Myers said she now looks forward to camping and spending time with her family.
Catering for the dinner was by Feedbag Carry Out Country Cooking.
