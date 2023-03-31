Allowing visitors to see the views Dwight and Mamie Eisenhower enjoyed from their home is the focus of a project to be funded by a $187,000 gift from the Gettysburg Foundation.
After Dwight’s presidency of the United States, the Eisenhowers retired to the house and farm off Emmitsburg Road. The site is part of Gettysburg National Military Park (GNMP).
About 98 percent of the artifacts on display are original, which is “an incredibly high number for a historic home,” Eisenhower National Historic Site Manager Jana Friesen McCabe said Wednesday, when foundation representatives presented a check and toured the house.
Many of the artifacts are fabric, including furniture and carpeting. Limiting their exposure to light is key to preservation, which means shades are kept closed, cutting visitors off from the views the Eisenhowers cherished, McCabe said.
“The goal is to restore that connection,” she said.
Planning is under way to install motorized shutters, storm windows with ultraviolet light filters, efficient LED lights, improved display case lighting, and a system for controlling lights remotely rather than manually operating 60-year-old switches, McCabe said.
The measures planned at the home will allow visitors “to experience it the way the Eisenhower family experienced it,” GNMP Superintendent Steven Sims said. The donation demonstrates and strengthens the partnership between the park and the foundation, he said.
The foundation raised the funds during a gala event in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.