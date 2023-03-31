Big gift
The Gettysburg Foundation Wednesday presented a $187,000 donation to help preserve the home and farm off Emmitsburg Road where former U.S. President Dwight and Mamie Eisenhower retired. From left outside the house are foundation board Co-chair Barbara Finfrock, foundation President and Chief Executive Officer Wayne Motts, Eisenhower National Historic Site Manager Jana Friesen McCabe, and Gettysburg National Military Park Superintendent Steven Sims. (Jim Hale/Gettysburg Times)

Allowing visitors to see the views Dwight and Mamie Eisenhower enjoyed from their home is the focus of a project to be funded by a $187,000 gift from the Gettysburg Foundation.

After Dwight’s presidency of the United States, the Eisenhowers retired to the house and farm off Emmitsburg Road. The site is part of Gettysburg National Military Park (GNMP).

 

