Crash closes Route 30
Buy Now

A Met-Ed employee looks at the damage to a utility pole along US Route 30 on Thursday morning. A Jeep was traveling west on Route 30 just west of Flickinger Road in Straban Township when it crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic, ran off the road and struck the pole. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

A Hanover man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Thursday morning after a wreck on US Route 30 east of Gettysburg, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

A westbound 2017 Jeep Wrangler, driven by Shamar Weston, 19, struck a utility pole and rolled about 6:56 a.m., police said.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.