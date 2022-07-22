A Hanover man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Thursday morning after a wreck on US Route 30 east of Gettysburg, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
A westbound 2017 Jeep Wrangler, driven by Shamar Weston, 19, struck a utility pole and rolled about 6:56 a.m., police said.
The Jeep “left the roadway for unknown reasons” and struck the pole and “several mailboxes,” said police.
The vehicle ended up on its side, but Weston was able to extricate himself, police said. Although Weston “suffered minor injuries,” he was “taken into custody for suspicion of DUI,” police said.
The utility pole damage “caused a local blackout,” with firefighters noticing “many traffic lights out” while traveling to the scene, according to a post on the Gettysburg Fire Department Facebook page.
The outage led to a person being “trapped in an elevator at a local nearby hotel,” according to the Facebook post. Firefighters rescued the person, who was unhurt, according to the post.
