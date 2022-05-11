There will be no strolling with a drink in hand in downtown Gettysburg.
The borough council split 4-3 Monday against a proposed pilot program that would have allowed outdoor consumption of alcohol from open containers in Lincoln Square and one block outward in each direction.
Opponents, including Gettysburg Police Chief Robert Glenny, expressed concern about littering, public drunkenness, underage drinking, and potential difficulties in enforcing the geographic area.
Proponents said Gettysburg must adapt as historic tourism continues to dwindle, the offenses cited by opponents are already present and illegal, and officials in Carlisle have reported no problems since outdoor consumption was legalized there.
Voting against the pilot program, which would have run through New Year’s Eve, were Chris Berger, Judith Butterfield, John Lawver, and President Wesley Heyser.
Voting in favor were Chad-Alan Carr, Patricia Lawson, and Matt Moon.
After receiving evenly divided input from constituents, Lawson said she contacted Carlisle officials, including a police sergeant.
“They haven’t seen any problems” with littering or public drunkenness since outdoor consumption became legal in the downtown area, Lawson said. Both boroughs’ downtown areas are near college campuses, Dickinson in Carlisle’s case, she said.
Also, “as stewards of this town,” council members need to look toward a changing economic future, Lawson said.
“We can’t stay stuck in the past,” Moon agreed, comparing the borough to the town that banned dancing in the movie “Footloose.”
Moon said there was no “overwhelming opposition” to the proposal among constituents who communicated with him.
“A short trial period is the appropriate way to test this,” Moon said.
Carr too said most input he received was in favor of the pilot program. The program, if instituted, could have been stopped at any time if problems arose, he said.
Carr also pointed to petitions favoring open consumption submitted to the council with dozens of signatures from business owners and residents. Keith George, owner of Purple Piggy Toys and Gifts, submitted the petitions in February.
Berger said open consumption would run counter to his vision of “what Gettysburg is about,” and the borough “will always be a history town.” He said his opposition reflected input from his constituents.
Mayor Rita Frealing said she agreed with Berger.
If the proposal were limited only to special events, Heyser said he could potentially support it.
But Heyser said he was troubled by many aspects of the program as proposed, including signage needed to identify the limits of the open-consumption area and use of the pilot program as a “steppingstone” to instituting it throughout the borough.
There is no way residents of the north end of town, which Heyser represents, would support the proposal, he said.
Butterfield said comments she received ran 12-to-1 against the proposal.
Lawver said he received more input about the open consumption issue than any in the past, and all of it was in opposition. On the other hand, he said he didn’t think the proposed change would affect college students’ longstanding use of alcohol.
“I’m against anything that eases the availability of alcohol,” Glenny said.
The program would lead to additional public drunkenness and complaints arising from people going outside the designated area with drinks, he claimed.
“I foresee quality-of-life issues” such as increased littering, said Glenny, who added he has seen such problems in other communities.
Also Monday, Steinwehr Business Improvement District President Nathan Mares said the organization had not taken a position on the open consumption question, but said it hopes whatever solution is arrived at is applied equally across the borough. The Steinwehr corridor is several blocks away from the proposed open-consumption area.
