A former Gettysburg Area School District second-grade teacher was sentenced to 10 years probation Monday on two counts of corruption of minors, according to Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett.
Vincent Paul Marfia, 52, appearing before Adams County Court of Common Pleas President Judge Michael George, pleaded guilty, “admitting that he had inappropriate sexual contact with a minor male victim while that victim was between 10 and 14 years old” between 2010 and 2014, according to a release issued Monday by Sinnett’s office.
Marfia will be required to comply with sex-offender conditions and be supervised by the Adams County Department of Probation Services, according to the release.
Court documents identify Marfia as a Littlestown resident.
Pennsylvania State Police “believe that there could be additional victims,” according to a release issued in December. Police ask anyone with additional information to contact them at 717-334-8111.
