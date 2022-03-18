Fairfield Area School District (FASD) Board heard updates regarding funding and the business department Monday.
FASD has applied for Supply Chain Assistance Funding offered by the Pennsylvania Department of Education, according to Business Manager Thomas Weaver.
Each eligible school district is expected to receive approximately $5,000, he said.
Weaver also noted the district’s Industrial Appraisal Company report has been received.
The industrial appraisal program provides the district with a complete listing of fixed assets valued $500 and up, including major capital assets such as buildings and equipment.
Insurance renewals require values for all fixed assets be provided. This allows underwriters to properly insure assets.
The Government Accounting Standards Board (GASB) requires entities to properly account for the value of fixed assets, as well as depreciation of assets on audited financial statements. Each year, industrial appraisals update the list of fixed assets to allow for annual accounting and insurance activity with current values, according to the board agenda.
There are two different reports, one for insurance purposes, and one is the actual inventory, according to Weaver.
Now that the school district has received its industrial reprisal report “it will assist us considerably as we do the insurance renewals for the new year in July,” he said.
Discussion continues regarding a potential replacement following the resignation of Weaver as business manager, according to Superintendent Thomas Haupt.
More information will be available at the board’s next meeting unless the need for a special board meeting arises for the potential hiring of a business manager.
In other business, the technology project to upgrade districtwide network cabling to Category 6 Ethernet Cables has been completed, according to Kaleb Crawford, coordinator of technology services.
Now all network devices, including smartphones, printers, and desktop computers, are operational in both district buildings.
The project began before Crawford started with the district in September, he said.
“It took a little while, but we finally made it,” he said.
The board approved a three-year land lease agreement between FASD and P and B Farm LLC, effective March 7 through January 1, 2025, with an annual rent of $810.
The 16-acre property is located on the hill behind the baseball field and has been leased by the organization for several years, according to William Mooney, building and grounds supervisor.
In other business, the board:
· Accepted the resignation of high school English teacher Kara McCauslin.
· Held a moment of silence in memory of friend and former board member Earl Shutt who passed away.
The board will next meet March 28 at 7 p.m.
