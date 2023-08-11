A woman is accused of stabbing a man’s leg Tuesday in York Springs, resulting in a wound that “appeared to be approximately four inches long and one inch wide,” according to an affidavit of probable cause.
Wendy Hinojosa, 24, of Arendtsville, was held at Adams County Prison unable to post a $50,000 cash bail, according to a magisterial docket.
She was charged with one felony count of aggravated assault and one misdemeanor count each of simple assault and possessing an instrument of crime, according to the docket.
Pennsylvania State Police Troopers Gary Carneiro and Michael Bivens were dispatched at 12:28 a.m. Tuesday to an apartment on Harrisburg Street in York Springs, according to Carneiro’s affidavit.
Carneiro went to an upstairs bedroom where he encountered a man sitting in a chair and saw “a large pool of blood” on the floor, according to the affidavit.
A makeshift bandage partly covered the injury, which was “severe and it was obvious,” according to the affidavit.
UPMC Life Team emergency medical personnel “were already staged outside. Once the residence was cleared, they entered and placed a tourniquet” on the man’s left leg, then took him to Holy Spirit Medical Center, according to the affidavit.
The man claimed Hinojosa “grabbed a knife and stabbed him in the leg with it” after learning of an issue connected to their relationship, according to the affidavit.
He also claimed the woman “had taken the cutting instrument she used to inflict the injury on him with her when she departed the residence,” according to the affidavit.
The residence was searched but no such instrument was found, and a search of the general area did not locate Hinojosa, according to the affidavit.
Carneiro requested issuance of an arrest warrant for Hinojosa.
She was confined beginning Tuesday, the same day Carneiro filed charges, according to court documents.
