An “active police incident” began near New Oxford about 5:30 p.m. Thursday and was continuing 4.5 hours later, according to a Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) public information officer.
The incident took place in the 3400 block of Carlisle Pike (Pa. Route 94) in Hamilton Township, (PSP) Trooper Megan Frazer said.
“Police are dealing with a person inside a residence,” she said.
“It seems like it is an isolated incident, so there is no danger to the public right now,” Frazer said shortly after 10 p.m.
Authorities closed Carlisle Pike between Berlin Road and U.S. Route 30 at Cross Keys and were asking the public to stay away from that area, she said.
According to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services, Live Incident Status webpage, United Hook and Ladder Company #33 fire police and traffic units from New Oxford, Abbottstown and Hampton stations were dispatched to the scene to help with traffic control during the incident.
