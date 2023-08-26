To reduce residential density, Cumberland Township supervisors changed the rules for multi-family development.
Voting unanimously Tuesday, supervisors adopted wide-ranging zoning ordinance modifications. Many changes involve townhomes, where numerous residences are attached, and duplexes, where two residences are attached.
The changes do not pertain to existing buildings or plans already submitted.
The township cannot simply ban multi-family development, said Sam Wiser, the supervisors’ attorney. State law requires all legal land uses to be accommodated somewhere in a municipality’s zoning ordinance, he said.
So, to provide space for a “fair share” of townhomes and duplexes, Wiser said the amendment creates two new “overlay” districts that add a layer of rules atop existing zoning regulations in the affected areas.
The new Neighborhood Multi-Family (NMF) Overlay includes two areas, primarily along Chambersburg and Biglerville roads. It limits density to six residential units per developable acre, requires 50 percent permanent common open space, visual buffers, and access by an arterial or collector street.
One NMF area includes nearly all properties fronting on either side of Chambersburg Road from Herrs Ridge Road to the township boundary at Marsh Creek.
The other NMF area includes many properties on Biglerville Road, mostly on the eastern side, between Table Rock Road and a point three properties south of Longview Boulevard. The Meadow Lane area is not included. Properties on the west side of Table Rock are also included south of Boyds School Road, as are a few on the east side near the Biglerville-Table Rock split.
The new Mixed-Use Family (MUF) Overlay is in the Greenmount area. It primarily straddles Emmitsburg Road between Marsh Creek and the National Park Service boundary approximately one mile north, but it also adjoins U.S. Route 15 between Marsh Creek and Barlow-Greenmount roads.
The MUF overlay limits residential density to six units per developable acre, which is half the amount usually allowed in the Mixed-Use district. It limits residential development to half the usable acreage. It requires at least .05 acres of common open space per dwelling unit, visual buffering, and access via a collector or arterial street.
In addition to creating the overlays, the amendment also affects existing zoning districts.
Townhomes are now excluded from uses automatically permitted in the residential and residential-cluster zoning districts. Single-family and duplex residences are still permitted by right. In the cluster district, maximum permitted ground coverage by buildings or impervious surfaces like parking lots is reduced by 10 percent from prior levels.
No more than 25 percent of a development’s usable acreage can be devoted to townhomes. No more than 35 percent can be devoted to duplexes. Fifty percent must be permanent common open space.
Costly for developer
Three people spoke during a public hearing prior to the supervisors’ vote.
The changes are going to cost developer Art Shaw “a couple of million dollars,” local real estate broker Marty Miller said.
Miller said he was representing Shaw, and that Shaw has been working for about two years on plans to develop some 145 acres on Knoxlyn Road.
Shaw will now have to cut about 40 percent of the units he had planned, Miller said.
“He really feels like his project is what spearheaded this approach,” Miller said.
Miller also asked why, when mixed-use zoning was extended along much of Fairfield Road years ago, his office at 914 Fairfield and nearby properties were left residential.
He asked if the zoning could be changed as part of the amendment under consideration.
Wiser replied that such an addition would require re-initiating the entire amendment process.
Old Mill Road resident Barb Zimmerman welcomed requirements for more open space in developments, but expressed concern about increasing traffic in her area as a result of recent developments.
As a real estate agent, she urged the supervisors to find ways to attract more affordable housing, saying she often cannot find properties under $400,000, leaving many young people out of the housing market.
“We are not taking care of our people,” she said.
Also expressing traffic concerns was Old Mill Road resident Ted Knox, saying his street has become a “triple-axle truck expressway.” He also welcomed efforts to reduce multi-family development.
The township planning commission recommended the amendment favorably to the council, and officials were mindful of the township’s comprehensive plan as the amendment was drafted, Wiser said.
The amendment began as a recommendation of the supervisors’ Economic Development Committee. During a June meeting of the supervisors, the committee’s chair, Tiffany Stouck-Ramsburg, said changes were needed to “get in front of” increased density sure to arise from strong demand for housing.
