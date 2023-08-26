Cumberland Township
Shown is the Cumberland Township complex, 1370 Fairfield Road, where supervisors Tuesday enacted zoning changes aimed at reducing residential development. (File/Gettysburg Times)

To reduce residential density, Cumberland Township supervisors changed the rules for multi-family development.

Voting unanimously Tuesday, supervisors adopted wide-ranging zoning ordinance modifications. Many changes involve townhomes, where numerous residences are attached, and duplexes, where two residences are attached.

 

