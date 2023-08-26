A proposed parking lot enhancement is being scaled back by York Springs Borough Council after costs far surpassed original estimates.
Three bids were received to overhaul the lot at the 311 Main St. municipal complex, with each proposal exceeding $40,000.
As a result, council tabled the project and instructed staff to conduct temporary repairs. Officials contend the current lot poses a safety hazard, with concrete blocks from a former structure remaining in place.
“We can’t afford $40,000,” said council President Sally Vance, who recommended “scaling the project down to address the holes out there.”
“I don’t see us affording this, but I’m concerned about people tripping,” added Vance.
Borough Secretary Catherine Jonet said the estimates were received informally through networking and outreach. The estimates did not include engineering fees or prevailing wage requirements.
“The problem needs fixed,” said council member Ike Williams, who originally proposed the project.
At the time, he thought it would cost about $22,000. The borough has held off on the project for a decade, Vance said.
Costs will only escalate, said Council Vice President Allex Hartzell.
“It’s the going rate from three companies,” said Hartzell. “We’re not going to get anything for less.”
All three bids involved replacing the existing lot with a new surface, resulting in the high costs. With council member Jamie Griffie absent, the board voted unanimously to reject the proposals, and move forward with in-house patch work.
“Let’s do it this way and see how it turns out,” said council member Doug Deibler. “If it doesn’t work, we can revisit it in the future.”
Police decision
For now, council expressed no interest in resuming talks with Bendersville Borough Police about providing enforcement services.
Over the past few months, municipal leaders discussed a potential arrangement, but York Springs decided to discontinue the dialogue after finances were considered.
“The main problem is, no one has ever brought up financing. It would be a big tax increase, and you can only raise taxes so much every year,” said Deibler. “I would just hate for this to drag on.”
Mayor Nina Tipler pointed out the hike in school taxes, saying a municipal tax hike would represent a double whammy. She noted that 30 percent of the local household incomes are below the poverty line.
“There is no guarantee of getting any money to help us,” Tipler said regarding grants and other revenue sources. “We should keep our eyes open, but funding is not available.”
In a recent letter, Bendersville Police Chief Dennis Pennese proposed providing 35 hours of service monthly to York Springs at a rate of $60 an hour. The proposal included patrolling, traffic enforcement and service calls.
York Springs officials appreciated the outreach but were unable to identify a fiscal solution.
“At this time, our town cannot afford this,” said Vance.
Police enforcement was not included in the borough’s $187,730 budget for 2023. Originally, York Springs Council thought the arrangement would cost more than $70,000, although the revised rate proposed by Pennese in his letter would have been much less.
“We reviewed every line item,” said Deibler. “Financially, we cannot take it on.”
York Springs does not have its own police department, while Bendersville has a part-time agency with nine officers. The communities are separated by eight miles.
In June, the York Springs Council voted 4-1 to cease discussions about contracting services. Griffie, who was instrumental in launching the initial banter between the towns, cast the lone no vote.
Banners
Utility pole banners are being considered to spruce up the downtown area.
In a partnership with the local historical society, York Springs Borough Council intends to acquire seven American flag placards, and a pair of “Welcome to York Springs” banners.
Colors and designs are still under discussion. According to officials, each banner comes with a price tag of $80.
