Dancing with the Local Stars is headed for the Majestic Theater stage.
Presented by WellSpan Health, the annual fundraiser is set for Friday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m.
Updated: January 12, 2023 @ 2:19 am
The event is designed to give a financial boost to the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County and Adams County Arts Council. Local stars have worked with professional choreographers for months to learn two dances.
The teams will be:
· Seminary Ridge Museum and Education Center Executive Director Peter Miele and Denice Staub
· Feline veterinarian Lisa Wolkind and Bruce Moore
· WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital President Michael Cogliano, Sr. and Rachel Smith
· WellSpan Health Educator Yeimi Bautista and Frank Hancock
· Gettysburg Area High School Principal Jeremy Lusk and Brienna Smith
Ernie’s Texas Lunch owner Ernie Kranias, professional dancer Dawn Glass, and Majestic Theater Founding Executive Director Jeffrey Gabel will provide color commentary as judges, but the audience will decide the winner.
Mark Purdy, former YWCA coordinator of special events and public relations, will emcee the event.
Local tap dancers “The Sequined Sirens,” under the direction of Vanessa Rice, and The Edge Dance Complex Performing Company, under the direction of Brittany Swartz, are featured guests.
Tickets for the show are available by contacting the Majestic box office, 717-337-8200 or www.gettysburgmajestic.org.
