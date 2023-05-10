This week Collaborating For Youth is providing daily information to readers of the Gettysburg Times to celebrate National Prevention Week.

Today will touch on the concept of equity in prevention. Prevention should be accessible to all. The data behind prevention, such as risk factors (things that cause harm in our lives) and protective factors (things that are support us), exist in all of our lives, but may happen differently or could be experienced differently in various cultures.

Submitted by Collaborating for Youth to draw attention to National Prevention Week.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.