This week Collaborating For Youth is providing daily information to readers of the Gettysburg Times to celebrate National Prevention Week.
Today will touch on the concept of equity in prevention. Prevention should be accessible to all. The data behind prevention, such as risk factors (things that cause harm in our lives) and protective factors (things that are support us), exist in all of our lives, but may happen differently or could be experienced differently in various cultures.
Equity in prevention means bringing authentic representation to the decision-making table. Prevention programs selected to help a community should be chosen based on local data and be driven by the voice(s) of those whom they seek to serve. In Adams County, this is happening.
Voices within our communities that may not be represented in community collaboration and decision-making include those or our LatinX community members and our LGBTQIA+ community in Adams County. Even with the best of intentions, when we seek to serve a community, cultural group, or any “demographic,” we may fail to fully understand the nuances or complexities that impact people’s lives.
Collaborating For Youth has committed, alongside community partners, to understand the perspectives of the people more fully in our community by encouraging engagement, education, awareness and understanding. We seek to have representatives in our community work towards improvement in the lives of the people from their cultures or communities of support and identity.
A few relevant opportunities in our community include a training on how to be an effective ally to LGBTQIA+ youth, youth events in partnership with several organizations in Adams County, the collaboration and ongoing commitment of la Comunidad, the Hispanic community coalition arm of Collaborating For Youth, our partnership with the RSG Family Support Symposium on May 23, to support all families in our communities, and a Spanish language family retreat this summer. A major effort of our coalition is to assure that we are providing all of our materials, social media, and education out to the community in Spanish and English.
We will continue to take small steps in our journey with prevention being accessible to everyone as an important goal. We invite members of our community regardless of culture, class, orientation, identity, race and ethnicity to the prevention table, Collaborating For Youth, in Adams County. For more information contact execassist@cfygettysburg.com.
Submitted by Collaborating for Youth to draw attention to National Prevention Week.
