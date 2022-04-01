A man faces 28 charges after three alleged “road rage” crashes caused injuries Wednesday afternoon on U.S. Route 15 in northern Adams County, according to court documents.
Lewis Shirima, 28, of Frederick, Md., was held at Adams County Prison after he was unable to post $50,000 cash bail, according to a magisterial docket.
The charges include aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and driving under the influence of a controlled substance, according to the docket.
Shirima and three occupants of another vehicle declined treatment for minor injuries, according to emergency personnel at the scene of the final crash on northbound Route 15 about two miles south of the York Springs (Pa. Route 94) exit. The alleged “road rage incident” began near the Hunterstown exit (Pa. Route 394), according to a Pennsylvania State Police release.
A gray Hyundai, driven by Shirima, allegedly “struck a gray Dodge Ram with one occupant and a white Ford Escape with three occupants and pulled over. There was a confrontation, the white Ford Escape attempted to flee from the operator (driver), and the gray Hyundai intentionally rammed into the white Ford Escape,” according to the affidavit of probable cause filed by Pennsylvania State Trooper David Black.
The Ram driver claimed he was northbound with the Escape about 10 car-lengths ahead when the accused allegedly “cut him off and started to slow down, so he went to go around Shirima, who started to speed up. He went back behind Shirima in the right lane and continued northbound,” according to the affidavit.
Shirima then “went into the left lane and matched speeds” and allegedly “intentionally struck” the driver side of rear of the Ram with the passenger side front of the Hyundai,” according to the affidavit.
As the Ram driver tried to get the Hyundai’s license plate number, he allegedly “observed Shirima had struck the white Ford Escape,” and saw its three occupants and Shirima “on the shoulder in a physical confrontation,” according to the affidavit.
The Escape occupants claimed Shirima “initially sideswiped them and they pulled over. Shirima pulled over and became irate and initiated a physical altercation with them. They then fled the scene to get away from him,” according to the affidavit. Shirima then allegedly “chased them down at a high rate of speed in his vehicle and intentionally rammed into the white Ford Escape with the three victims inside, causing a crash into the center cable barrier and injury to the victims and himself,” according to the affidavit.
When Black spoke with the accused at the crash site, Shirima allegedly “was not making sense,” was “uncooperative,” and “attempted to leave the scene, walk into traffic, and was making several furtive movements in the presence of troopers,” according to the affidavit.
Shirima’s alleged actions and “dilated pupils” led Black to determine “he was incapable of driving and on a controlled substance,” according to the affidavit. Shirima refused a blood test and was taken to the prison, according to the affidavit.
Shirima faces 28 charges, according to the Black’s criminal complaint.
Felony charges include four counts of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury with “extreme indifference to the value of human life” and four counts of aggravated assault with his vehicle as a deadly weapon.
Misdemeanor charges include four counts each of simple assault and reckless endangerment plus one count each of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and resisting law enforcement.
Summary charges include four counts of harassment, two counts each of reckless driving, careless driving, and disregarding a lane marking.
In addition to state police, agencies dispatched to the crash scene at 3:34 p.m. included Adams Regional and Life Team emergency medical personnel and the Heidlersburg and Gettysburg fire companies, according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES).
The call was complete at 4:54 p.m., according to ACDES.
The Escape and Hyundai were towed from the scene, where a lengthy section of the wire barrier was damaged. The Ram was driven from the scene, according to police.
