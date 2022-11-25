The McSherrystown Zoning Hearing Board (ZHB) granted a special exception to a borough council member, who said he was not satisfied with the decision.
After receiving a notice of alleged violation from the borough, council member Joe Vonsas filed a request for a special exception or variance to allow continued operation of his electrical and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning business and storage of vehicles at 406 Hillside Drive.
The site is zoned for residential use, but Vonsas employed property deeds and satellite photographs to show the site has been used for commercial purposes since at least 1975, prior to the beginning of zoning in the borough.
ZHB members Tony Hagerman and Ray Dillon on Tuesday voted to uphold the terms of a special exception granted in 2013 that allowed the business but limited the outdoor vehicle storage area to less than what Vonsas said is in use now. Vonsas said he was unaware of the 2013 action prior to research conducted in preparation for the hearing. He bought the property in 2016 after operating there for years, and now also rents space to other businesses.
After the hearing, Vonsas was asked if he was satisfied with the decision, to which he replied “I am not.”
He and his attorney, Scott Strasbaugh, said they would decide whether to appeal the decision in court until after they review the exact terms of a written decision and findings of fact, which the ZHB must by law provide within 45 days. Appeals can be filed within 30 days after that.
Redeveloping the site, which has no residential structures, to conform to residential zoning would be impossible and a reduction of vehicle storage would significantly impact Vonsas’s bottom line, he said. A factory is across the street from the property, he said.
Residential development would require removal of some of the improvements on the site, said Robert Sharrah, president of Sharrah Design Group in Gettysburg, who surveyed the land for Vonsas and presented the satellite imagery gathered from mapping websites.
Not being granted a special exception or variance would render the site “essentially useless,” Strasbaugh said.
Vonsas said he never previously applied for any actions by the ZHB because, after decades of commercial use of the property, he never saw a need do so.
Vonsas and others who spoke during the formal hearing were sworn in by a stenographer, who recorded the semi-judicial proceeding.
His wife, Lois Vonsas, testified she found the earlier special exception while reviewing old papers in preparation for the case.
When audience members were invited to testify, resident Danielle Smith reiterated points also made by the ZHB’s attorney, Joseph Erb. Special exceptions by law must stem from unique conditions of the site, such as lot size or shape, and not from actions of the owner or financial impacts on the owner, she said.
Borough Council President Dan Colgan claimed to have photos showing numerous vehicles stored at the property and suggested groundwater survey take place to make sure there were no contaminants from vehicles. Colgan voiced concerns about Vonsas’s property during a council meeting in July 2021. Colgan claimed then he had received complaints from people he declined to identify, saying they feared retribution.
Former borough Secretary/Treasurer Luanne Boring said she did not believe Vonsas’s activities have gone past previous uses.
“Is this a witch hunt? I’m questioning that,” Boring said.
Also, Vonsas objected to allegations in the notice of alleged violations the borough issued June 7 and backed up with a second warning Aug. 30.
He denied there was an accumulation of “refuse” constituting a “nuisance” to neighbors or abandoned vehicles. He agreed boats were stored closer to the property line than recreational vehicles are allowed to be under the zoning ordinance, but said he moved them and put work trailers in their place.
After the hearing, Vonsas approached borough Code Enforcement Officer Wesley Winner. Vonsas invited Winner to walk the property with him. Winner said he would do so. Vonsas claimed the “visual inspection” mentioned in the notice of alleged violation could not have supported the allegations against him. Winner disagreed. The conversation ended when a borough police officer suggested the two men make an appointment for further discussion because it was time to close the borough building.
Erb was sitting in for the ZHB’s usual solicitor, Christopher Naylor.
The third ZHB member, Matt Vonsas, did not participate because the petitioner is his father.
