Construction of a new Gettysburg Tour Center on Baltimore Pike is expected to begin in mid-February.

After the current facility at 778 Baltimore St. is razed, completion of the new building on the same footprint is expected “to coincide with the start of the 2024 tourist season,” according to information from owner Max Felty.

 

