Construction of a new Gettysburg Tour Center on Baltimore Pike is expected to begin in mid-February.
After the current facility at 778 Baltimore St. is razed, completion of the new building on the same footprint is expected “to coincide with the start of the 2024 tourist season,” according to information from owner Max Felty.
The project is “an upgrade to an iconic Gettysburg landmark” where the business has been operating for more than 60 years, said Felty.
The site has been the departure location for battlefield tours since the inception of the business in the 1950s. The business moved into a manufactured cabin structure in the 1960s.
Despite additions over the years, “the lack of a foundation and various other needs” prompted the decision to replace the structure with one offering “more square footage, greater use of space, energy efficiency and handicapped visitor accessibility,” according to Felty.
A previous upgrade was planned in the early 2000s, but was put on hold due to construction of the Gettysburg National Military Park Visitor Center in 2008.
Now, Felty said he feels “the timing is right for reinvestment into the business and the town. The positive return of visitation after our worst year ever in 2020 has given me confidence that Gettysburg will remain a popular destination for travelers well into the future. Plans for the Baltimore Street Revitalization Project have further inspired me to do my part to make sure that the first thing visitors see as they enter the borough of Gettysburg is a welcoming, attractive building situated to guide visitors to a world class experience when visiting Gettysburg.”
Plans for the new tour center follow “several years of analysis and planning with Buchart Horn Architects” and acquisition of various borough permits by Felty Investments LP. The general contractor is eciConstruction of Dillsburg.
During construction, retail and ticketing operations are to take place at 777 Baltimore St., Suite 100, across the street from the construction site and between GettysGear and Ghostly Images of Gettysburg. Departures are to be from the temporary location as well as the existing parking lot.
Updates are to appear on the Gettysburg Battlefield Bus Tours Facebook page.
