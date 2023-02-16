A YouTube video depicting an encounter between what appears to be a Cumberland Township Police officer and a member of the public is under review.
Information posted with the video, in which the officer uses strong language during a tense exchange, indicates it was posted three weeks ago and has been viewed 3,600 times.
“The Police Department was made aware of a video circulating on social media of what appears to be a Cumberland Twp. Police officer interacting with an individual at a call,” according to a statement issued Wednesday by Police Chief Matthew Trostel.
“Police administration is reviewing the materials surrounding the interaction. As the matter may constitute a personnel matter, neither police administration nor township officials can offer comment at this time,” said Trostel.
Personnel matters, under the Sunshine Law in Pennsylvania, can be addressed out of public view.
