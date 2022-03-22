A proposal to allow vacation rentals at the United Lutheran Seminary (ULS) and similar institutions in Gettysburg was withdrawn, Director of Planning, Zoning, and Code Enforcement Carly Marshall told the borough council last week.
The proposed change in the zoning ordinance would have allowed short-term lodging arrangements such as those offered by Airbnb and similar websites on properties in the Institutional zoning district.
The council split 5-2 last month to agree to consider the change in order to facilitate a request by ULS to include a vacation rental apartment, café, and gift shop on its Seminary Ridge campus.
Voting against accepting the application were Chris Berger and John Lawver, who expressed concern about potentially unexpected consequences of modifying rules that apply to all properties in the zoning district.
Properties with Institutional zoning include WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital, Gettysburg College, and others.
ULS withdrew the request prior to scheduling a public hearing, Marshall said March 14 during the council meeting.
Also during that meeting, council members agreed unanimously to authorize staff members to draft an ordinance continuing the existing “parklets” and “pedlets” program, in which platforms built in parking spaces are available for public use.
The program began as a means of creating outdoor space to assist businesses when social distancing requirements limited the number of customers they could admit. Uses now include live music and other programming.
The council was also unanimous in approving “certificates of appropriateness” required for projects in the historic district. The council acted on recommendations of the borough Historic Architectural Review Board.
Addresses, owners and projects were: 249 Carlisle St., Gettysburg College, replace windows; 34 Breckenridge St., George and Joanne Mitchell, replace metal roof.
