A Conewago Township Police Department officer recently seized a “ghost gun” during a traffic stop, Police Chief Gary Baumgardner told supervisors at their recent meeting.
“The weapon was fully loaded with hollow point ammunition and in a strategically placed area of the vehicle seemingly meant for rapid deployment,” the chief said. “The case is still under further investigation.”
These homemade weapons can be assembled from kits bought online, do not bear a serial number, and cannot be traced.
Prior to federal restrictions imposed in April by the current Administration, no background checks were required for online purchases.
Baumgardner also told the supervisors a plan to utilize an available grant for better surveillance at the Conewago Elementary School is “dead in the water.”
The Conewago Valley School District’s prior administration declined the offer to install equipment enabling police to monitor activity within the school, Baumgardner said.
While the current superintendent, Sharon Perry, expressed interest in reviving explorations, Baumgardner said, “the grant is no longer available.”
A press release from Public Safety issued a release noting Baumgardner’s graduation from the School of Police Staff and Command (SPSC).
Baumgardner’s completion of the 22-week program provided “upper-level college instruction in a total of twenty-seven core blocks of in Leadership, Human Resources, Employee Relations, Organizational Behavior, Applied Statistics, Planning and Policy Development, Budgeting and Resource Allocation,” according to the release.
The institution in Evanston, Illinois, established the program in 1936 with the goal of expanding university-based education and training to law enforcement, according to the release.
“The Conewago Township Police Department anticipates a variety of benefits from Chief Gary Baumgardner’s attendance at this program,” the release reads.
In their meeting marked by few decisions, the supervisors reviewed progress on several pending matters.
In response to a request from a softball league for field use this fall, Chair Charlotte Shaffer reminded the board a comprehensive recreation policy remains unfinished. The board tabled action on the request until next month.
Also pending are negotiations with the union that represents the township’s maintenance workers.
Township Manager David Arndt said he has been served notice the union will soon call for a meeting, at which Arndt and Supervisor Don Knight will represent the township.
An update of the township’s Comprehensive Plan nears completion and will soon be before the board for action, Shaffer said.
The future land use policy “provides the basis for the township’s zoning ordinances” and in other ways will guide future development.
The policy, which has not been updated since 2008, is expected to guide township officials and inform zoning decisions through 2032.
It recommends the township “continue to support agricultural and other open space land preservation, uphold cultural and natural resource protections,” and support continuing recreational developments, including bike and walking paths.
The draft plan forecasts continuing modest residential growth, for which adequate space is deemed available.
Population growth is expected to rise from the current 7,200 township residents to 8,700 by 2030 and almost 10,000 by 2040.
Nearly 300 of the township’s 3,000 households responded to a 2021 survey seeking residents’ input on future development. Available on the township website (www.conewagotwp.us), the draft plan remains available for review.
The supervisors’ next meeting will be held Monday, Aug. 15 at 6:30 p.m., preceded by an open workshop at 5:30 p.m. Meetings are available live and recorded on the township’s Facebook page.
