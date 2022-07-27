chief

Conewago Township Police Chief Gary Baumgardner recently graduated from Northwestern University’s School of Police Staff and Command, earning a credential widely respected in law enforcement circles. (Michael Cooper-White/Gettysburg Times)

A Conewago Township Police Department officer recently seized a “ghost gun” during a traffic stop, Police Chief Gary Baumgardner told supervisors at their recent meeting.

“The weapon was fully loaded with hollow point ammunition and in a strategically placed area of the vehicle seemingly meant for rapid deployment,” the chief said. “The case is still under further investigation.”

