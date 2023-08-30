Two Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) elementary schools will see upgrades in the coming years.
After learning more specifics of the facility improvement projects at James Gettys and Lincoln elementary schools last month, the GASD Board approved the preorder of long lead time equipment at a cost of $3.6 million at its meeting last week.
Due to the long lead time for heavy pieces of equipment like building chillers, generators, and boilers, Dennis Rumsey, senior comprehensive solutions at Trane Technologies, previously explained it needs to be pre-purchased to be ready in time.
The motion passed in a 7-1 vote with school board member AmyBeth Hodges casting the lone “no” vote and declining to comment following the meeting. School Board President Kenneth Hassinger was absent from the meeting.
Board members did not discuss the motion prior to the vote.
The projects are estimated not to exceed $32.8 million for Lincoln Elementary, 98 Lefever St., Gettysburg, and James Gettys Elementary, 898 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, according to Rumsey.
The project scope for both schools includes heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system and building automation system upgrades, lighting upgrades, emergency generators, and fire alarm systems, Rumsey said.
Lincoln Elementary also has a sprinkler system upgrade on tap, while James Gettys includes administration reconfiguration of the offices and adding an Americans with Disabilities Act accessible restroom, according to Rumsey.
The Lincoln Elementary base project scope includes a not-to-exceed budget of $18.9 million, with additions ranging from caulking at windows and expansion joints and masonry to refurbishment of a pedestrian bridge at a cost of $702,083, Rumsey said.
The James Gettys base project is estimated not to exceed $10.3 million with project additions of caulking at windows and expansion joints, masonry, and information technology upgrades for $260,998, Rumsey said.
The $32.8 million also includes the roofing work at both schools, according to Rumsey.
Following review periods in September, the final project and contract agreement will come before the school board on Oct. 2 as a review item with approval sought at the Oct. 16 meeting, according to Rumsey’s schedule.
The elementary school projects are set to be done in separate years, so James Gettys would go first with substantial completion slated for Aug. 18, 2024, and final completion Sept. 30, 2024.
The schedule notes the substantial completion of Lincoln Elementary on Aug. 19, 2025, and the final completion Sept. 30, 2025.
Last September, the GASD Board initially voted down the facility improvements at the elementary schools in a 4-5 vote. Hassinger and school board members Al Moyer, Michael Dickerson, and Tim Seigman were in the minority at the time voting in favor of the project.
