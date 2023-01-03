The new director of innovation at Bermudian Springs School District (BSSD) focuses on more than technology.
“It’s not just about technology but tapping into our unique abilities as educators,” Josh Korb said.
Korb, who started at BSSD in June, wears three hats in his role as director of innovation.
Along with managing the technology for the district, Korb works with Assistant Superintendent Shannon Myers on curriculum as well as facilitates teacher professional development by overseeing three instructional specialists.
“Technology isn’t the end all be all,” Korb said. “Technology is a tool. It’s an opportunity for students to get involved and immersed in a lesson.”
Since technology is more frequently becoming part of everyday life, Korb noted the importance of guiding students’ experience with it, in addition to learning how to safely use it.
With over a decade of experience in education, Korb most recently worked as a technology innovation specialist at Eastern York School District for nearly two years. He previously held positions as a middle and high school computer science teacher for two years, and a high school math teacher for six years.
Throughout his career in education, he learned how crucial it is to have an established framework.
“You can have the best technology in the world and curriculum in the world,” Korb said. “It comes down to the teachers in the classrooms that make a difference.”
Since starting at Bermudian, Korb has spent time getting to know the teachers with approximately 60 one-on-one conversations to learn what they want to see in their classrooms.
“It kept coming back to benefitting students and connecting with each other even more,” Korb said.
Thanks to these discussions with teachers, Korb recently launched the Innovation Lab.
The Innovation Lab has three levels of involvement geared toward teachers, according to Korb. “A pocket of professional development” is provided in the first level through a newsletter that includes information for those on the email list.
The second level entails the creation of the Ed Lab, which builds an online community for teachers to connect with others in the same field and share resources with one another, said Korb.
The culmination of the Innovation Lab is the third level with 40 people from staff coming together once a month. A speaker brings new ideas, and they look into lessons to try with the chance to connect on a deeper level, Korb said.
“It’s a really unique opportunity to tap into the talents already pre-existing in the district,” Korb said.
During his time in the role, Korb, who comes from a small town, has enjoyed the sense of community he has felt within the district.
“I felt like I’ve been here for years after my first month,” Korb said.
Bermudian Superintendent Shane Hotchkiss said Korb’s role is critical in the district because it intersects many different parts.
Korb is not only responsible for the technology, but also the infrastructure and how the tools function, according to Hotchkiss, who noted they have thousands of devices within BSSD.
“Josh is such a forward thinker,” Hotchkiss said. “He takes great pride in being able to take a step back and think creatively. The Innovation Lab is a great example.”
