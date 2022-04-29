If ghost tour participants have an eerie feeling someone’s watching them, it may not be their imagination.
Gettysburg Code Compliance Officer Peter Griffioen last weekend began regular patrols to make sure ghost and other walking tours have licenses and are obeying rules such as not exceeding 26 participants, including the guide.
In one case, he said he interrupted a tour because no space was left for pedestrians to pass on the sidewalk, forcing them into the street. A borough ordinance bans the blocking of pedestrian or vehicular traffic, Griffioen said. Thursday.
Two guides were using amplifiers. Griffioen said he spoke with one of them, who agreed to moderate volume near residences. The borough’s ordinance bans any interruption of residents’ “peace and tranquility,” he said.
Griffioen issued six written warnings as a result of interactions with approximately a dozen tours in the Baltimore Pike and Steinwehr Avenue areas, he said. No citations were issued because a previous written warning is required before an official citation, he said.
“The biggest thing I found was unlicensed walking ghost tours,” Griffioen said.
Each tour guide must wear a placard bearing the tour company’s name and license number, he said. Three guides were from one company, the head of which later obtained required borough licenses, he said.
A borough ordinance requires walking tour companies to obtain a $125 annual walking tour pass and a $50 annual amusement license, borough Director of Planning, Zoning, and Code Enforcement Carly Marshall said Thursday. Payment of a 5-percent tax on ticket proceeds is required as well, she said. Nineteen operators provide walking tours on various topics in Gettysburg, she said.
Tour companies can employ as many guides as they like under their license but it is the individual guides, rather than companies, who would receive the citations, Griffioen said.
Griffioen said he builds his work schedule to include evening and weekend time and will continue to do so as long as warranted.
“I’ll always have my eye on guided walking tours, among other things,” he said.
Since Griffioen is a borough resident who rides his bicycle frequently, he said “you never know” when he might notice a violation of tour rules or any other borough regulation under his jurisdiction.
Griffioen’s goal is to become an “expert” on tours’ routes and timing. He said he wants his face to be familiar to guides and will remain open to their concerns and ideas.
Griffioen has also taken a gander at daytime tours but has seen no violations, he said. Day tours are mostly historical in nature rather than supernatural, but the rules are the same regardless of subject matter, he said.
Until last December, the borough hired a company to provide code compliance services. The contractor had trouble staffing evening hours, which an in-house employees such as Griffieon can provide, Marshall said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.