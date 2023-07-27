Motorists, beware, speed bumps were recently installed along a pair of side streets in York Springs.
The endeavor coincides with efforts to curtail speeding through the town.
The borough purchased 15 rubberized speed bumps for nearly $1,200. The traffic-calming devices were placed on portions of Second and Middle streets.
“Let’s see how they work, and maybe we can get more in the future,” council member Doug Deibler said during the borough council monthly meeting.
While termed a street, Middle Street is designed like an alley and is located in a residential neighborhood with numerous pedestrians. The thoroughfare runs parallel to Main Street in the northeast portion of the municipality. It has a posted speed limit of 15 miles per hour and is barely wide enough for two vehicles.
Second Street has similar characteristics.
No speed bumps are being placed on Main Street, as it is a state-owned road. Second and Middle streets are owned and maintained by the borough.
Fireworks review
In other business, council continued consideration of a fireworks ordinance. Officials believe a law recently enacted by the City of Wilkes-Barre could serve as a template.
“The state issued guidelines and we’re working on an ordinance to see what we can implement here,” said Mayor Nina Tipler.
She referenced Act 74 of 2022 that allows local governments in Pennsylvania to control when and where fireworks are deployed. The enabling legislation authorizes municipalities to ban fireworks if there is not a place to use them safely. Also, communities can prohibit fireworks from 10 p.m. until 10 a.m.
During the Fourth of July holiday, Deibler said he saw fireworks “shooting towards cars.”
“We need to keep this on the agenda. We can’t forget about it,” he said.
York Springs has a noise ordinance, but nothing specifically pertaining to fireworks.
Pandemic funding
From the audience, local resident Pam Monnier asked if any decisions have been rendered on how to spend the borough’s pandemic relief funding. According to borough Secretary Catherine Jonet, there is $73,907 in the fund.
“I don’t know if we’ve spent much yet,” said council President Sally Vance.
The federal COVID funding must be allocated by 2024 and spent by 2026, according to reports. To date, the borough has donated money to various civic organizations, but no significant expenditures have been authorized.
Officials mulled earmarking the money toward infrastructure upgrades, such as road repairs or sidewalk renovations. Strings are attached to the relief dollars.
“Procrastination is not a good idea,” said Monnier.
Parking lot project
A paving project is under consideration at the borough municipal building, at 311 Main St. Council member Ike Williams contends the current parking lot poses a safety hazard, with concrete blocks from a former structure remaining in place.
“I think it’s our responsibility to fix it,” he said.
After soliciting unofficial estimates over the past few weeks, Williams indicated the cost could surpass $22,000, triggering an official bid procedure.
A motion to seek bids passed unanimously, with Vice President Allex Hartzell absent. Williams suggested dipping into the borough’s pandemic relief fund to underwrite the project, since “it will benefit everybody and that’s what we should be using the money for.”
In other business:
· Jonet told the council that a food truck operator is seeking a permit to sell Mexican food, potentially at the former bank property. Discussion ensued about the enforcement of existing regulations. “I don’t think we can regulate it if they meet requirements,” said Vance.
· Tipler said the borough should consider collecting an “entertainment tax” for unregulated skill games located within municipal boundaries. The games, which resemble slot machines and are often confused with lottery devices, are unregulated and untaxed in Pennsylvania, and have proliferated over the years. “If they are in our borough, we should be receiving taxes,” said Tipler. “Every little bit counts.”
· Council members are mulling purchasing something for outside the municipal complex which could be used to promote the community carnival, burn bans, snow emergencies or other announcements. Vance predicted the cost would be about $350.
