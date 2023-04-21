Greyhounds
Donna Christ, left, and Sara Christ, both of Allentown, attended the 24th Greyhounds in Gettysburg event at the Allstar Sports & Event Complex on Emmitsburg Road. With them were their three former racing greyhounds, from left, Ony, Busy, and Itchy. (Jim Hale/Gettysburg Times)

This weekend’s 24th annual Greyhounds in Gettysburg event drew hundreds of dog lovers to the Allstar Sports & Event Complex on Emmitsburg Road.

For the last 10 years, the Nittany Greyhounds organization has managed the event, according to President Bob Koch.

 

