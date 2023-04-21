This weekend’s 24th annual Greyhounds in Gettysburg event drew hundreds of dog lovers to the Allstar Sports & Event Complex on Emmitsburg Road.
For the last 10 years, the Nittany Greyhounds organization has managed the event, according to President Bob Koch.
This year, 52 vendors were on hand, and 630 people had pre-registered for the event, which also welcomed walk-ins, he said.
The organization’s focus has broadened in recent years as greyhound racing has dwindled, Koch said. The organization now looks to the range of breeds known in the United States as “sighthounds” and in Europe as “gazehounds,” Koch said.
The organization tends to use the European formulation in order to be welcoming to the world, and indeed people from Canada, Spain, the United Kingdom, and elsewhere have attended, along with people from across America, Koch said.
The event is widely known in the canine community and is key to many vendors, rescue organizations, and adoption organizations such as Nittany Greyhounds itself, Koch said.
Koch, of Harrisburg, got involved in Nittany when he adopted his first greyhound through the group.
Greyhounds are “unique in their behavior,” he said.
For example, though dozens of dogs were present, scarcely a canine sound was audible in the sprawling interior of the events complex, until something called a “roo” broke out. An initial bark was like a stone dropped in a pond: the sound spread until virtually every dog was loudly voicing its opinion. Then, as quickly as it started, the wave of noise subsided to silence.
Greyhounds also sleep in a distinctive posture, called “roaching,” in which they lie on their backs with legs splayed wide. Equally surprising is how they express happiness, by chattering their teeth the way a human might on a very cold day.
But their most endearingly distinctive behavior is being “very loving and loyal,” Koch said.
Donna Christ and her daughter-in-law Sara Christ, both of Allentown, were attending GIG for the second time, accompanied by their trio of former racers, Ony, Busy, and Itchy, or more formally, Onyang, Busan, and Icheon. They and their littermates were all named for cities in South Korea.
They first attended two years ago and found local businesses to be “very dog-friendly,” Donna said.
“Travelling with dogs is a unique experience,” Sara said.
They were also looking forward to attractions such as exploring the battlefield and a ghost tour, Donna said, but the pair was still fascinated by the event’s numerous informative speakers and glad to support vendors and rescue and adoption groups that were on hand.
“The whole thing is very educational,” she said.
This year’s long list of scheduled speakers included Barry Coleman, who is the care and welfare manage for greyhound racing in Ireland, veterinarian Sara Haus, an expert on the corns which afflict many greyhounds’ feet.
Also among attendees were Gia Kovalik and Brenda Baker, both of Carlisle, accompanied by a former racer named Cammy and a former hunting dog from Spain named Tango.
“I just love the dogs,” which are “glorious to see,” Kovalik said.
Volunteering and adoption information are available at nittanygreys.org.
