The Gettysburg Area School District Board of Education and its superintendent entered into a five-year contract on Monday.
Dr. Jason Perrin will be paid $164,900 per year beginning July 1, 2021, with annual increases of up to 3.5 percent depending on the outcome of annual evaluations, according to the contract unanimously approved by the board. Perrin will also receive a $1,500 longevity pay after his fifth year of administrative service.
