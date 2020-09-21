INSPECTION — Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Jared Dounouk inspects a car seat at The Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg on Monday. The state police will conduct another car seat inspection at the outlets on Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Jared Dounouk estimates four out of every five car seats are installed incorrectly. Most installations are not “grossly improper” but they are still a potential safety hazard.
“Having them properly installed is the best way to prevent injury or death in a crash,” Dounouk said.
