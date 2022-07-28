Plans for a water tower toppled Tuesday when Cumberland Township supervisors rejected a proposed ordinance change.

Voting with little discussion and no dissent after an hour-long public hearing, the supervisors denied Gettysburg Municipal Authority’s (GMA) request to hike the building height limit for “essential services” from 35 to 175 feet in residential zoning districts.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.