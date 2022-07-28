Plans for a water tower toppled Tuesday when Cumberland Township supervisors rejected a proposed ordinance change.
Voting with little discussion and no dissent after an hour-long public hearing, the supervisors denied Gettysburg Municipal Authority’s (GMA) request to hike the building height limit for “essential services” from 35 to 175 feet in residential zoning districts.
Approximately 20 people spoke against the proposal, which GMA submitted in order to permit construction of an approximately 160-foot tower at Herrs Ridge Road and Red Oak Lane. No members of the public spoke in support.
Several speakers cited the proposed tower’s visibility from historic sites in Gettysburg National Military Park and potential negative effects on tourism.
The tower would pose a “direct threat” to historic resources and would disrupt the visual “sense of place” that draws visitors to the battlefield, Gettysburg National Military Park Superintendent Steven Sims claimed.
Sims also dismissed a National Park Service letter written in 2018 and cited by GMA. The letter backed a proposal on a different site later found to be unsuitable due to federal height limits related to the nearby Gettysburg Regional Airport, Sims said. Connecting the letter to the current proposal would be “misleading,” he said.
The tower would “mar the sight lines” from historic sites that are “why Gettysburg is on the map,” said Bruce Davis, president of the Civil War Round Table of Gettysburg.
Representatives of the Gettysburg Foundation, which works collaboratively with the park, and the National Parks Conservation Association, made similar points, as did local residents including Peter Carmichael, a professor of Civil War studies at Gettysburg College.
Residents objected to the proposed tower’s esthetics, including Joe Marchetti, who called it “visual pollution” that “attacks the senses.”
An immediate neighbor of the site, Jon Griffiths, submitted 13 digitally altered photos. He said the images demonstrate that the tower would be “twice the height of the tree line” and would “mar” vistas from as much as three miles away, including from historic locations.
Eighty-seven Cumberland Township residents signed a petition against the ordinance change, resident Susan Paddock claimed. Signatures were mostly gathered door-to-door, she said. An online petition received 158 signatures, including 53 with Gettysburg or Cumberland Township addresses, she said.
In addition, officials said the township received 13 letters in opposition to the proposal.
Other speakers expressed concern that the proposed ordinance change would remove any future height decisions from a public decision-making process.
Attorney Bret Shaffer, engaged by a group of Red Oak Lane residents, called the proposal “drastic.” He suggested instead that essential-services height decisions be made subject to the conditional use process, which would require approval by the supervisors, or the special exception process, requiring approval of the township zoning hearing board (ZHB).
GMA could have applied for a variance rather than seeking to amend the ordinance, but wanted to place a significant zoning matter before the supervisors rather than the zoning hearing board, GMA attorney Sean Delaney said.
If GMA was a private company rather than a municipal authority, it would be governed by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission and therefore immune to local zoning, as electric companies are, Delaney said.
The proposed 500,000-gallon tower would be the most efficient and cost-effective means of providing adequate pressure and firefighting capacity for numerous residential developments existing or under way in the Herrs Ridge area, GMA Facilities Manager Mark Guise said.
A reliable gravity-fed system would replace energy-intensive and mechanically vulnerable pumping stations now in use, he said. The tower would provide flow even during power outages, and pumps would run only when the tower needed refilling instead of operating constantly to maintain pressure, Guise said.
Developments that would be served by the tower include Cumberland Village, Ridgeview, Cannon Ridge, Camelot Square and other areas near Herrs Ridge and Old Mill Road, Guise said.
Without the tower, GMA might not be able to state it could serve any new proposals for development, Guise said. The township’s approval process requires such a statement from utility providers before a development can proceed.
Several speakers questioned the idea that a non-tower alternative would be inefficient or unreliable, given modern pump and generator technology.
For example, Mike Schober, who identified himself as an engineer with the Lititz-based Arro Consulting firm, said “viable, reliable, well-known” alternatives to gravity-fed systems are “at work” every day across the world.
Earlier this month, the township planning commission voted 4-0 to recommend the supervisors not pass the amendment.
