A driver was arrested Wednesday after a vehicle ran off U.S. Route 15 and “traveled several hundred feet through a thick wooded area before coming to a stop,” according to Cumberland Township Police.
Barlow firefighters assisted in cutting down several trees so the Lexus SUV could be towed from the woods after the 12:45 p.m. crash about 1.5 miles north of the Emmitsburg Road exit, said police.
Police allegedly “observed indicators of impairment,” leading to the arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence, with any charges dependent on blood test results, said police.
The driver, whose name was not released, was taken to WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital for treatment of crash injuries, police said.
Two witnesses claimed the Lexus SUV was southbound “at a high rate of speed” and it “nearly struck another car before entering the median and then crossing both travel lanes,” according to police.
Fire and emergency medical personnel helped the driver, who was the sole occupant, out of the vehicle, police said.
While on scene police were contacted by a person who claimed the Lexus had struck his vehicle on Route 15 in the Dillsburg area, then allegedly “fled from that crash without providing any information,” and that Northern York County Regional Police were investigating, according to police.
Cumberland Police said they passed along information to their Northern York counterparts.
Agencies dispatched also included Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services, and the Barlow, Gettysburg, and Vigilant fire companies, according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services, which listed the call as complete at 2:46 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.