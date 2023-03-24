Into the woods

Cumberland Township Police Patrolman First Class Daniel Barbagello checks out wreckage Wednesday after an SUV left U.S. Route 15 and entered a wooded area. (Photo Courtesy of Cumberland Township Police Department)

A driver was arrested Wednesday after a vehicle ran off U.S. Route 15 and “traveled several hundred feet through a thick wooded area before coming to a stop,” according to Cumberland Township Police.

Barlow firefighters assisted in cutting down several trees so the Lexus SUV could be towed from the woods after the 12:45 p.m. crash about 1.5 miles north of the Emmitsburg Road exit, said police.

 

