The Gettysburg Black History Museum will have new office and storage space on the campus of United Lutheran Seminary, beginning in June 2021. The two organizations are working together to provide room for artifacts and office equipment in Valentine Hall where the seminary bookstore was once located. The arrangement is intended to provide transitional support for the GBHM until it finds a permanent home.
Members of the Gettysburg Black History Museum board are enthusiastic about having new space to grow the mission of the organization. Board President, Jane Nutter, shared, “On behalf of the Gettysburg Black History Museum, Inc. we are proud to share the vision of Mary Alice Nutter’s journey on the path to building a Gettysburg Black History Museum here in Gettysburg with the help of United Lutheran Seminary. A museum that will educate, preserve and inspire all those who visit. We will be telling the story of Gettysburg Black History in the words, photos and artifacts from Gettysburg’s Black Community. Heretofore, this important part of Gettysburg’s history has either been appropriated and or ignored. We owe it to all of us to tell the entire story. Our story is not only our story it is American History. This is an exciting endeavor and is supported by a cadre of very special Board members, working very hard to make this vision happen. It is very important to note, the Seminary has over the years supported Gettysburg’s Black Community, when it was neither comfortable nor easy. We thank them for their continued courageous support.”
