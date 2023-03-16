The Bermudian Springs School District Board approved construction change orders during its meeting Tuesday, resulting in an approximate $40,000 savings toward the old middle school and new fieldhouse projects.
The school board approved project change orders to install ABM panel ceiling instead of drywall for $5,922 and for rock removal during footer excavation for $41,654 to eciConstruction LLC, for a total of $47,576.
Additionally, the district was able to save approximately $87,369 through other change orders. Those change orders included removing the fire alarm system, saving $40,773, changing the lighting package, saving $43,750, and switching the wiring in the building, saving $2,846.
The change orders resulted in a tidy savings, according to Bermudian Superintendent Shane Hotchkiss.
District Business Manager Justin Peart said during the caucus meeting Monday the general contractor, eciConstruction, suggested a metal ceiling component since it will last longer than the originally-planned for drywall.
To offset the costs, Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates indicated Berm did not need to have fire alarms in new fieldhouse, resulting in the credit, according to Peart.
Officials previously said the fire alarm system is not required by code for the new fieldhouse, and smoke detectors would be sufficient since it is a smaller building.
In July, the school board approved demolition of the former middle school building and construction of a new field house, which was estimated to cost around $4 million.
The school board previously accepted contracts for work from: general contractor, eciConstruction LLC, at a cost of $3 million; electrical contractor, W.L. Byers Electric Inc., $494,000; plumbing contractor, Frey Lutz Corporation, $254,000; and heating, ventilation and air conditioning contractor, MidState Mechanical & Electrical LLC, $168,200.
The project’s scope initially included a partial demolition of the old middle school building with renovations to the existing team rooms, in addition to keeping the gymnasium and auxiliary gym, officials said.
But with the bids coming back higher than anticipated, Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates redesigned the project to bring it within the district’s $3.2 million budget, according to officials.
Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates proposed completely demolishing the school building and constructing a 5,000-square-foot block building as the fieldhouse, which would include lockers, team rooms, an officials’ room, and bathrooms, officials said.
Anthony Colestock of Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates previously presented “value engineering” options that would help bring down costs for the overall project.
Some of those cost-saving measures were approved during the meeting Tuesday, which included deleting the fire alarm system entirely for the new fieldhouse, and switching manufacturers for the lighting package, officials said.
Hotchkiss said the stadium locker rooms are slated to be substantially completed by July.
“The structure and foundation of the old middle school have been completely removed and the foundation and flooring of the new structure are complete,” according to Hotchkiss. “The block work will expand above ground over the next month and the grading work will continue for the new parking lot areas.”
