An out-of-state woman died and her husband was in “critical condition” Thursday after a one-vehicle crash near York Springs, Adams County Chief Deputy Coroner Francis Dutrow said.
Passenger Vasanthakumari Chockkaungam, 73, was declared dead at the scene at U.S. Route 15 and Carlisle Pike (Pa. Route 94), Dutrow said. An autopsy is planned, he said.
The driver, Kunjithapatham Chockkaungam, 75, was airlifted to WellSpan York Hospital, Dutrow said.
The couple is from New York State, he said.
About 1:50 p.m., the vehicle was northbound on the ramp leading from US Route 15 to Carlisle Pike when it “went through the grass median” before “it struck the embankment and overturned,” according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Firefighters removed the doors of the Subaru Forester to extricate the two occupants, who both used seatbelts, Dutrow said.
The ramp was closed for hours following the crash, and a portion of Route 15 was closed briefly to allow a WellSpan WellFlight helicopter to land, he said.
Also at the scene in Huntington Township were the United and York Springs fire companies and emergency medical personnel from Life Team and Dillsburg, Dutrow said.
Routine toxicological testing was planned, but Dutrow observed no signs of alcohol use, he said.
