Firefighters laid some 1,300 feet of hose early Friday to reach demolition debris ablaze at the end of a lane extending south from Fairfield Road (Pa. Route 116), Fairfield Fire Chief Bill Jacobs said.
Employees of a contractor burned the debris in a pit after taking down a house on the property of New Enterprise Stone and Lime, 3805 Bullfrog Road, Hamiltonban Township, he said.
To extinguish the blaze, firefighters drew water from a nearby quarry lake on Water Street and transported it aboard tanker trucks, Jacobs said.
Agencies dispatched at 12:29 a.m. included the Fairfield, Cashtown, Gettysburg, Greenmount, and Vigilant fire companies as well as Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services and Pennsylvania State Police, according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES).
The emergency call was completed at 2:46 a.m., according to ACDES, but firefighters re-rolled hose and did other work until about 4:30 a.m., Jacobs said.
There were no injuries, he said.
