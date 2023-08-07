Dousing debris

A firefighter directs water onto smoldering demolition debris Friday near Fairfield. (Photo Courtesy of R.C. Renn/Fairfield Fire and EMS)

Firefighters laid some 1,300 feet of hose early Friday to reach demolition debris ablaze at the end of a lane extending south from Fairfield Road (Pa. Route 116), Fairfield Fire Chief Bill Jacobs said.

Employees of a contractor burned the debris in a pit after taking down a house on the property of New Enterprise Stone and Lime, 3805 Bullfrog Road, Hamiltonban Township, he said.

 

