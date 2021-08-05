A Gettysburg Christmas Festival, the popular annual event that draws thousands to town, will return this year and take place over two weekends, Main Street Gettysburg announced this week. Festival weekends will be Dec. 3-5 and Dec. 10-12 and will feature 2021-appropriate activities, promotions, and traditional small-town holiday charm. Main Street Gettysburg produces the event each year as a way to promote the holidays in historic downtown Gettysburg and encourage locals, visitors, and businesses to enjoy all that the town has to offer.
“The Christmas Festival has become a part of Gettysburg,” said Jill Sellers, Main Street Gettysburg’s President and CEO. “This year continues to be challenging for businesses, so spreading the event over two weekends will give people more opportunity to explore downtown Gettysburg during the holiday season. We know people have been anxious to see if the event would take place, and we are pleased to continue what has become a holiday tradition.”
