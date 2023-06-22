A New Oxford man was sentenced to 25 to 50 years in state prison for the 1987 murder and rape of 85-year-old Edna Laughman.
Chris Joseph Larry Speelman, 59, was connected to the case after more than three decades through DNA analysis with charges filed in 2021.
Speelman entered guilty pleas in Adams County Court Thursday on two first-degree felonies of murder in the third degree and burglary, stemming from Aug. 12, 1987. He also pleaded no contest to rape, a first-degree felony.
Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett said Speelman will not be eligible for parole until 2046.
Sinnett accepted Speelman’s no-contest plea to rape since at the time it could not be determined if the rape was pre- or post-mortem, which makes a difference in the charges.
Sinnett noted the case has been a tragedy for decades.
“Today’s plea and sentence finally brings a conclusion to this unique case. Were it not for the exhaustive efforts of investigators and others involved in the genealogy research in this case, the victim’s family may never have received any measure of closure for this remarkably heinous and violent attack on their loved one,” Sinnett said in a press release.
Speelman shared a brief remark during the court proceedings.
“I’m sorry, your honor, for what I did,” Speelman said.
Adams County Court of Common Pleas Judge Thomas Campbell accepted the negotiated plea agreement Thursday. Campbell also indicated there will be no Megan’s Law or Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA) requirements since the date of the offense predates those sentencing conditions.
Edna Laughman was remembered in the courtroom by family as being “the kindest person.”
“She loved the Lord,” a family member said. “We know where she is.”
As a woman who loved people and life, Laughman was known for sitting on her porch with a smile on her face, they said.
“We all are very upset by her death to this day,” another family member said.
Family members talked about the impact on Edna’s sister, and how she was never the same following Edna’s death.
“When you took her away from us, you also took our grandma away,” a family member said.
After his arrest, police said Speelman admitted to acting alone in the suffocation and rape of Laughman. Police said Speelman entered the house with the intention of stealing from her but found her at home.
DNA evidence that led to Speelman also cleared another man of the 1987 murder.
Barry Laughman was convicted of the crime against his neighbor and distant relative and spent nearly 17 years in prison before being released based on the results of a DNA study in 2003. He remained under house arrest until he was fully cleared by the courts in August 2004.
A genetic and genealogic analysis of DNA samples collected from the victim’s body were later used to pinpoint Speelman as a suspect, according to police. DNA technology company, Parabon Nanolabs, provided the initial analysis revealing a list of potential surnames, Laughman and Speelman, that held a common ancestry to the perpetrator, officials said.
Through interviews with relatives and neighbors, investigators learned Speelman lived with Edna Laughman for 10 years prior to her murder, and his mother’s maiden name was Laughman.
Laughman was last seen alive at 9:45 p.m. on Aug. 12, 1987, when she was dropped off by a pastor at her Oxford Township home, officials said. The house no longer exists but was located across the road from where Gene Latta Ford, 1565 Carlisle Pike, now stands.
When Laughman did not make her usual appearances the following day, her family went to check on her and found her dead, lying on her back, partially on the bed and nearly nude, according to the affidavit of probable cause. An empty pill bottle was positioned in her right hand and multiple pills were found in her mouth and throat, the affidavit reads.
Bruising “grip marks” were on her arms and wrist, and the residence appeared to have been ransacked, according to the affidavit.
Multiple cigarette butts and a Marlboro cigarette box were found on the first floor, but friends and family indicated Edna Laughman was not a smoker, according to the affidavit.
An autopsy performed at Lehigh Valley Hospital revealed heavy bruising and ruled the cause of death was suffocation due to airway obstruction from the pills, according to the affidavit.
Sinnett thanked Pennsylvania State Police for their work on the cold case.
“It is obvious to see that years of effort went into finally unmasking this cowardly killer” of an elderly woman “who was able to hide behind his actions for so many years while another languished away in prison for the crime Speelman ultimately committed,” Sinnett said in the release.
