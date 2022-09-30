Devil’s Den is to reopen to visitors today, Friday, according to a Gettysburg National Military Park news release.
“A six-month rehabilitation project was necessary to address significant erosion along walkways and unauthorized social trails that created safety hazard,” according to the release.
The project increased in ADA-compliant (Americans with Disabilities Act) trail surface by 214%, from 700 square feet to 2,200 square feet.
It also decreased the overall hardscape trail surface by 70 square feet.
“The increase to overall greenspace, and additional water runoff mitigation efforts, will better absorb, deflect, and slow water runoff and decrease the chances for future landscape erosion,” according to the release.
Slip-resistant granite steps replaced uneven and worn stone steps throughout the project area.
The new steps provide a consistent, rough surface, even when wet, that will provide a safer walking surface for visitors throughout the year, according to the release.
One central area will remain fenced until native grasses have fully established. This process may take up to two growing during which non-native vegetation will continue to be treated within the entire project area.
“The project reestablished the features that make up this segment of the battlefield and will allow visitors to better immerse themselves into the historic landscape that is essential to understanding the three-day Battle of Gettysburg,” according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.