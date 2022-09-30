Historic site

A Library of Congress photo shows visitors at Devil’s Den in 1903, according to the Gettysburg National Military Park website.

Devil’s Den is to reopen to visitors today, Friday, according to a Gettysburg National Military Park news release.

“A six-month rehabilitation project was necessary to address significant erosion along walkways and unauthorized social trails that created safety hazard,” according to the release.

 

