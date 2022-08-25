New era for EBACC
Supporters of East Berlin Area Community Center (EBACC) look on Thursday as a ribbon is cut at the organization’s newly purchased site on Abbottstown Pike. Holding the ribbon are, from left: EBACC Board member John Krenitsky of Washington Township; Washington Township Supervisor Ralph McGregor; Reading Township Supervisor Kevin Holtzinger; EBACC Board member Cyndi Bisacre of Hamilton Township; former Hamilton Township Supervisor Stephanie Egger; EBACC Board member Mark Malinowski of Washington Township; EBACC Board President Robin Heyser; EBACC Operations Manager Pamalee Lady; EBACC Board members Mary Galatino of Abbottstown, Robert Blandy of Reading Township, and Karen Wire of Paradise Township. Behind Wire is EBACC Board Treasurer Jennifer Stefanik. (Jim Hale/Gettysburg Times)

A ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday marked the purchase of the former Adams County Fairgrounds site by the East Berlin Area Community Center (EBACC).

EBACC board members joined representatives of municipalities and other supporters at the 22-acre property along Abbottstown Pike (Pa. Route 194) at Jacobs Mill Road in Hamilton Township.

 

