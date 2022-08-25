A ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday marked the purchase of the former Adams County Fairgrounds site by the East Berlin Area Community Center (EBACC).
EBACC board members joined representatives of municipalities and other supporters at the 22-acre property along Abbottstown Pike (Pa. Route 194) at Jacobs Mill Road in Hamilton Township.
The organization completed the $500,000 purchase from Inners Amusement Co. in July, but fundraising continues, said EBACC Board President Robin Heyser.
Exact plans are still being developed and opening of a new facility could be six to 10 years away, she said.
The new location is about two miles south of EBACC’s current site in East Berlin at 405 North Ave.
Priorities for the new site include addressing insufficiently met local needs by adding a childcare component to EBACC’s offerings and potentially a mental health clinic, Heyser said.
A new facility would also include a larger fitness center as well as a gathering place for senior citizens and many other amenities, she said.
Donations sought
The EBACC Board provided $192,000 of its own funds for the purchase, raised $32,500 more from various donors, and is seeking grants, Heyser said.
EBACC also took out a $300,000 loan, she said.
More support is being sought through a fundraising plan dubbed “Project 22,” for both the year 2022 and the 22-acre site, Heyser said.
Many ways to donate are available. For example, a donor can provide $2,100 to cover a single month’s payment on the loan. Except for September, every remaining month of this year is already spoken for, she said.
Those who provide a donation of any size each month become GEMs (Give Every Month), while those who recruit four others to join them in making a one-time donation of any amount become “High-Five Friends,” EBACC Operations Manager Pamalee Lady said.
Anyone interested in being part of Project 22 can contact Lady at operationsmanager@ebacc.org or Heyser at r.heyser@ebacc.org. EBACC’s office phone is 717-259-8848.
Broad support
Support has long come from EBACC’s constituent municipalities. EBACC was formed some 30 years ago by the boroughs of East Berlin and Abbottstown as well as Reading and Hamilton townships in Adams County, plus Paradise and Washington townships in York County.
“It’s a good thing for the township,” former Hamilton Township Supervisor and current Office Manager Stephanie Egger said Thursday. Hamilton has provided support including thousands of dollars, she said Thursday at the new site.
The new EBACC will provide needed park space in the eastern part of Hamilton and help make the township an even more attractive place in which to live, Egger said.
“We’re here for them in any way we can help them,” she said of EBACC.
Reading Township’s five-year spending plan includes $50,000 for the project, said Supervisor Kevin Holtzinger.
“We hope it’s here for generations to come,” he said.
The new site will allow EBACC to “build its own equity,” Holtzinger said. The current site is owned by the Borough of East Berlin.
Reading Supervisor Gregory Heefner applauded “the vision” EBACC has of serving the entire community “young or old.”
“It’s not just for Hamilton Township,” he said.
Reading Supervisor Jason Phillips said he was concerned about moving EBACC out of walking distance for borough residents, but has since learned that the majority of EBACC users already drive there.
EBACC “brings people together” and is something the community should be proud of, Phillips said.
East Berlin Borough Council President James LeVan said the borough has long supported EBACC through annual contributions.
Chamber of Gettysburg and Adams County President Carrie Stuart said the organization “wholeheartedly” supports EBACC.
“Something of this magnitude” is “fantastic” for Adams County, as is the amount of cooperation among various organizations to make the EBACC project possible, she said.
Especially important is the prospect of a childcare component, Stuart said. The lack of daycare options in the county often plunges working parents into “crisis mode,” she said.
New services foreseen
At the current site, which was a public school for decades, EBACC offers a wide variety of classes, events and programs for all ages. The present location is also home to a thrift shop, fitness center, gym, and meeting and classrooms.
“The EBACC Board of Directors are working to increase our community services to include childcare, a Before & After Program partnering with Bermudian and New Oxford school districts., a senior club, mental health clinic, an Olympic-size swimming pool” and “many more ‘community needs’ programs. This is the future of EBACC why we need a larger facility and grounds to accomplish our goals. EBACC is reaching out for input of the community to accomplish our vision,” according to an EBACC news release.
In 2020, municipal governments and EBACC began discussing ways to solidify the current facility’s future. Past efforts by EBACC to buy the building from the borough for a nominal fee did not come to fruition.
EBACC “paid off the initial mortgage” after East Berlin bought the building, “and was to obtain the title at that time,” but “it was never transferred,” according to a letter Heyser sent to the Reading Township Board of Supervisors in 2020.
The EBACC board considered a capital campaign for renovation and maintenance of the current site, but members were “hesitant to commit to such high expenses without some ownership and collateral,” according to Heyser’s 2020 letter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.