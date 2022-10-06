The Liberty Township Zoning Hearing Board shot down a proposed private-use shooting range plan.
The board, on Sept. 28, denied a special exception sought for a 14-acre site owned by Kirby Delauter along Waynesboro Pike (Pa. Route 16).
The site’s Conservation zoning authorizes outdoor ranges as a permitted use, but requires a 1,000-foot buffer from residential dwellings. The board denied the application to reduce the buffer to 500 feet. The action was filed under the name NOLA Holdings LLC.
Six owners of nearby properties spoke against the proposal. They cited concerns about noise, effects on property values, and the theoretical possibility the range could someday become available for public use.
The range was proposed to be for personal handgun use only, primarily on the weekends, according to Delauter.
Delauter’s sketch of the range included a 10-foot-high fence and a 10-foot-wide sloping berm with four-foot straw bales on top.
Plans called for placement of the range at the center of 12 densely wooded acres, at the property’s lowest point, roughly 500 to 600 feet from existing structures. The topography would enhance safety, the applicant said.
The Liberty Township Board of Supervisors received the application for the range Sept. 6, the township planning commission reviewed it Sept. 20.
Other than the buffer, the application complied with all other criteria, and the planning commission had no objections, said Supervisor Chair Walter “Mickey” Barlow, speaking from the audience.
The gun range project would not have required public water or sewer and would be secured by a locked metal gate on the access road, according to Delauter. Original plans to develop a home on the property were halted due to rising interest rates, he said.
Andrea Grabenstein may be contacted at andrea.grabenstein93@gmail.com.
