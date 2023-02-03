The road crew in Huntington Township is finally back at full strength.
Two months after crew members left the township in an “emergency situation,” the crisis has waned after a recent flurry of staff additions.
Huntington’s three-member board of supervisors approved hiring an assistant road master, Greg Gastley, during a monthly business meeting Jan. 12.
Supervisor Mark Leer, the township’s former road master who quit effective Dec. 31, voiced concern that he did not have an opportunity to interview the candidate.
However, Supervisor Jeff King, whose brother was hired in December to replace Leer, said he reviewed Gastley’s application and everything “looked good.”
He was the only applicant for the position. King noted the position of assistant road master requires a commercial driver’s license (CDL).
There were no audible “no” votes during the roll-call.
According to Supervisor Chair Paul Guise, the township is now back to its full complement on the road crew, with a head and assistant road master, as well as a pair of temporary staffers.
During the same meeting, officials reviewed an application for a CDL driver to help on a temporary, as-needed basis, but held off on a decision.
Leer pointed out that the individual was not fully or properly vetted.
“We shouldn’t hire someone that we haven’t interviewed,” he said.
New head road master Charles King told the board he has been busy his first few weeks on the job, inspecting the township’s equipment, familiarizing himself with local roads and acclimating himself with vendors.
“I’ve been making sure everything is in working order,” he said.
Leer resigned from the road master position in December, citing political differences, but opted to remain on the board. This is the last year of his second term.
Two members of the road crew quit in November, followed by Leer’s resignation in December, and the departure of another part-time staffer.
Huntington has scrambled to fill the positions ever since.
Along the way, there were disputes about the process, especially with family members of elected officials voicing interest in the positions.
In other township business, the board voted unanimously to explore an arrangement with the Northern Adams Regional Emergency Management Agency.
The partnership of seven municipalities is looking to purchase an emergency vehicle, a government-issued truck with 12,000 miles, for use during catastrophes.
King pointed out that the truck is “not something that is going to be used every day.”
Other members of the consortium include the boroughs of Biglerville and York Springs, as well as Tyrone, Butler, Menallen and Franklin townships.
According to a proposed cost-sharing plan, the initial contribution for each municipality would be $2,500 to purchase the vehicle, and then a yearly cost of $360.
