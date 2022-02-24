Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall was called to a fire scene that broke out in the basement of a dwelling in the 100 block of Neil Road in Southampton Township, just beyond Michaux State Forest in Cumberland County, just after 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) confirmed Wednesday afternoon they are investigating the homicides of two people, but did not release any further details. The location is about 14 minutes northwest of Arendtsville.
PSP Public Information Officer Trooper Megan Ammerman said Wednesday afternoon no further details would be forthcoming until Thursday.
Police do not know if this is an isolated incident or if there is any danger to the public, she said.
Local emergency responders battled the blaze for hours Wednesday morning, and shut down Neil Road. Traffic was backed up in portions of the town for much of Wednesday as the scene was investigated.
Pennsylvania State Police and the Cumberland County Coroner’s office were still engaged in an active investigation at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
