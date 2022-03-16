Gettysburg has a new police officer.
Eric Wenrich is not only “brand new” to the borough, but is also a new police academy graduate, Chief Robert Glenny said Monday during a regular borough council meeting.
Glenny said he and borough Mayor Rita Frealing attended Wenrich’s graduation ceremony Friday at the Harrisburg Area Community College Piccola Law Enforcement Complex in Harrisburg.
Wenrich has been hired on a part-time basis and has begun field training, he said.
Glenny expressed hope Wenrich will move up to full-time through the regular Civil Service Commission hiring process. Should that occur, the department would be at its full, authorized complement, he said.
“We’re very happy to have him on board,” Glenny said.
Frealing, who by state law oversees the police department, said she had the honor of swearing in Wenrich as an officer.
Glenny said he plans to introduce Wenrich to the council during a future meeting.
In other business:
• Glenny assured the council he is continuing to manage overtime expenses within the complexities of the police officers’ collective bargaining agreement, and with an officer unable to work due to an injury.
• Council member Chad-Alan Carr asked what it means in Glenny’s monthly report when a driving under the influence charge is marked “pending lab results.” Glenny said a charge is automatic if results show a blood alcohol concentration of .08 percent or above, but officers can file a charge on the basis of a result as low as .05 percent if an officer witnessed poor driving. A charge is dropped if the lab result does not meet the minimum, Glenny said. The same is true if results fail to not show suspected controlled substances in the driver’s blood, he said.
• Carr also urged members of the public to comply with the borough ordinance requiring pet owners to clean up after their animals. Owners must collect droppings anywhere other than on their own property or face a fine of up to $1,000.
