theft

Cumberland Township Police Officer Daniel Barbagello checks out the locking mechanism on a trailer during the investigation of tool thefts from a construction site overnight Wednesday into Thursday. (Photo Courtesy Cumberland Township Police Department)

Some sticky-fingered person purloined numerous expensive tools from several construction sites overnight Wednesday, according to Cumberland Township Police Department.

At least four contractors working at construction sites in Cumberland fell prey to the thieves between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, police said.

