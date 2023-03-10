After months of debate from parents and community members speaking for and against the removal of particular books, Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) Board members approved a policy with one change, which allows parents to make the call.
The policy change is likely to take effect at the beginning of next school year, following a new software upgrade in the library, which is anticipated to occur this summer, according to Michael Dickerson, school board vice president and chair of the policy committee.
Without any discussion Monday night, board members approved Policy 109, Library/Media and Resource Material Selection, with one suggested change.
“The superintendent or designee will develop a procedure to allow parents to have the option to limit access to ‘challenged books,’” according to the policy.
In February, Dickerson spoke of leveraging the district’s policies already in place.
There is “a consensus from other school board members that no one is interested in banning books,” Dickerson previously said. At that time, the school board does not “want to get in the business of labeling books, rating books, and discussing who should and shouldn’t have access to it,” Dickerson said.
GASD Policy Committee members learned in January of technology limitations with the library’s current software which would not allow the district to move forward with “an opt in to opt out” process such as used by Littlestown Area School District (LASD).
For those who opt in under LASD’s process, students would be required to obtain parental approval before checking out books on the American Library Association (ALA) top 100 most-challenged list.
GASD’s library staff is in the process of obtaining the new software, which was going to be upgraded either way as part of the district’s capital improvement plan, said Dickerson.
“Technology would no longer be a factor of limitation,” Dickerson said last month, noting the new software has the capability to select profiles and books and make changes “relatively easily.”
Last month, GASD parent Janelle Wertzberger, a professional librarian for more than 25 years, shared her concerns at the GASD school board meeting about “restricting access to books in our school libraries.”
In November, GASD parent Sharon Birch spoke at a school board meeting saying she believes there was an effort “to keep books with LGBTQ content out of school libraries.”
During an October school board meeting, Gettysburg resident Carolyn Jenkins raised concerns about “All Boys Aren’t Blue” by George M. Johnson, asking why the school board would want to introduce allegedly “pornographic filth into the reach of students under the guise of First Amendment rights of the student body.”
The ALA Office for Intellectual Freedom reported “All Boys Aren’t Blue” was among the “top 10 most challenged books of 2021” for LGBTQIA+ content and “it was considered to be sexually explicit,” according to ALA.org.
