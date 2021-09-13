SPEAKER — Hurshel Shank, center, was the guest speaker during the 9/11 Remembrance ceremony that was held at Amblebrook on Saturday. Also pictured are: Lorraine Ebbin, a resident at Amblebrook; and Ken Kime, captain of the Gettysburg Fire Department.
Ken Kime, captain of the Gettysburg Fire Department, carries a piece of steel from the World Trade Center to the 9/11 remembrance ceremony on Saturday. The piece of steel is on display in the Gettysburg Fire Department Museum on North Stratton Street.
SPEAKER — Hurshel Shank, center, was the guest speaker during the 9/11 Remembrance ceremony that was held at Amblebrook on Saturday. Also pictured are: Lorraine Ebbin, a resident at Amblebrook; and Ken Kime, captain of the Gettysburg Fire Department.
Ken Kime, captain of the Gettysburg Fire Department, carries a piece of steel from the World Trade Center to the 9/11 remembrance ceremony on Saturday. The piece of steel is on display in the Gettysburg Fire Department Museum on North Stratton Street.
The residents of Amblebrook are old enough to recall where they were and what they did that fateful day a score ago. On Saturday evening they took time to honor the fallen and make sure they will not be forgotten.
A large American flag soared over the gathering at a cul-de-sac in the burgeoning housing community in Straban Township as good citizens focused on what brings us together, not on our differences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.