The residents of Amblebrook are old enough to recall where they were and what they did that fateful day a score ago. On Saturday evening they took time to honor the fallen and make sure they will not be forgotten.

A large American flag soared over the gathering at a cul-de-sac in the burgeoning housing community in Straban Township as good citizens focused on what brings us together, not on our differences.

