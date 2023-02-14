Conditions are perfect for wildfires, Fairfield Fire Chief Bill Jacobs warned Monday.

Conditions are perfect for wildfires, Fairfield Fire Chief Bill Jacobs warned Monday.
He urged extreme caution when burning debris or disposing of stove and fireplace ashes.
“A combination of dry and windy conditions will create an elevated risk of wildfire” in Adams and other southern Pennsylvania counties, according to a statement issued Monday by the National Weather Service (NWS) at State College.
Ground cover is dry because of this winter’s lack of snow, which means vegetation can ignite as soon as an hour after rain falls, Jacobs said. Wind can spread such fires very quickly, he said.
Ashes should be thoroughly doused to make sure they are out before they are disposed of, Jacobs said.
Nicer weather makes it tempting to begin burning yard waste, but the practice is not encouraged now, and great care is needed, he said.
Such fires must be attended at all times with water and a shovel or similar tool handy to contain any spread, Jacobs said. All combustible materials should be removed from within 10 feet of the fire, and burn barrels must be equipped with a screen, he said.
Residents also need to check borough and township ordinances to find out whether burning is legal. If it is, Jacobs said, burners should notify county emergency dispatchers at 717-334-8101 to keep firefighters from being dispatched unnecessarily.
“Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential ignition sources, such as machinery, cigarettes, or matches. If dry grasses and tree litter begin to burn, the fire will have the potential to spread rapidly,” according to the release.
